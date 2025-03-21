Reza Pahlavi, Crown Prince of Iran, on Thursday issued a Norooz message to the international community entitled: "A Norooz Message to the World: Imagine a New Iran".

The address to the international community comes in addition to Pahlavi’s annual Norooz Address to the people of Iran.

In his remarks, Pahlavi outlined his view for a new Iran and extended a hand of friendship to Israel and to Iran’s other regional neighbors.

“Today, as Iranians celebrate Norooz—the ancient Iranian New Year—we reflect on renewal, hope, and the promise of a brighter future. Norooz means ‘new day, symbolizing our people's timeless quest for freedom, peace, and prosperity,” he said.

“For the past forty-six years, unable to celebrate Norooz in my homeland, I have marked this occasion by addressing my compatriots in Iran. Today however, given the historic opportunity ahead of not just Iran but of humanity, I am taking this opportunity to speak to all of you across the world for the first time on this special day to ask you to imagine an even greater renewal: a world without the Islamic Republic.”

Pahlavi added, “Imagine the Middle East liberated from the shadow of nuclear blackmail and threats. Imagine our region without endless proxy wars, extremist ideologies, and terrorism—all driven by a regime whose policies have caused mass migration, instability, and suffering far beyond Iran’s borders. Imagine a Western world free from hostage-taking and Western troops and taxpayers free of the burden of endless wars in far off lands.”

“Envision instead a free Iran—a nation contributing positively to regional stability, global security, and economic growth. Imagine international commerce flourishing securely through the Persian Gulf, with open trade routes benefiting every nation. Think of a Middle East where Iranian culture, innovation, and enterprise enrich and stabilize the region, rather than destabilize it,” he continued.

Criticizing the current regime in the Islamic Republic, Pahlavi said, “For decades, the Islamic Republic under Ali Khamenei has falsely claimed to represent Iran and its ancient people. It holds no legitimacy, no mandate, and no rightful place in our history. Iranians overwhelmingly reject this regime and its dark vision. But there is another Iran.”

“As a servant of the Iranian people, I am stepping forward to lead this historic change. I have a clear and actionable plan. Achieving it will be challenging—but my resolve is unwavering, and my confidence in the courage of my compatriots is absolute. Together, we can dismantle the Islamic Republic and end decades of global terror, blackmail, and hostage-taking.”

“This new reality,” he described, “will profoundly benefit not only Iranians but citizens everywhere—from the cities of America to the capitals of Europe, from Israel to the Arab world. Our success will mean peace, prosperity, and security for countless millions across the globe.”

“Therefore, on behalf of millions of my compatriots who dream of the promising future they deserve, I extend our hand in friendship and partnership— to our neighbors from Israel and the Arab states, to our steadfast allies in the West, including President Trump and the United States, and to leaders across Europe and the G7,” said the Iranian Crown Prince.

“I extend this hand of friendship in the hope that you will stand with the people of Iran and help us usher in this new day, this new era, in the interest of all of our peoples and nations.”

“Today, on this Norooz, let us seize this historic opportunity. Let us stand together decisively—not just to support Iranians, but to achieve this bold vision that can forever transform our world for the better.”

“A free Iran is no longer a distant dream; it is a reality being forged today by the hands of its own people. The question is not whether Iran will be free, but which nations will be with us in the fight and make our victory sweeter. May this Norooz mark the true dawn of peace, partnership, and freedom,” concluded Pahlavi.