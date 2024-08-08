Two senior US officials have told Politico that Iran has decided against conducting a direct attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week in Tehran.

According to the Wednesday report, Tehran is now convinced that Haniyeh was killed when someone activated a remot-controlled bomb in the room where he was staying, and not in a direct military operation.

Washington stressed to Tehran that such an action, so long as no Iranian citizens were killed, does not justify a direct military operation against Israel.

The source also told Politico that Iran intends to respond to Haniyeh's elimination in some way appropriate for the actual act, but that a strong attack on Israel is not expected in the near future.

In addition, the source said that the US warned Iran of the dangers in a direct attack on Israel, hinting that the US would support an Israeli response to any significant attack.