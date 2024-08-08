The United States has warned Iran that its government and economy could suffer a "devastating blow" if it launches a massive attack on Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a US official.

According to the report, the message was communicated directly to the Iranian government, as well as through intermediaries.

The official told the WSJ that “the United States has sent clear messaging to Iran that the risk of a major escalation if they do a significant retaliatory attack against Israel is extremely high.”

Those messages have also put Tehran on notice “that there is a serious risk of consequences for Iran’s economy and the stability of its newly elected government if it goes down that path,” the official added.

Israel has been bracing for an attack in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week in Tehran.

Two senior US officials have told Politico that Iran has decided against conducting a direct attack on Israel

According to the Wednesday report, Tehran is now convinced that Haniyeh was killed when someone activated a remote-controlled bomb in the room where he was staying, and not in a direct military operation.

Washington stressed to Tehran that such an action, so long as no Iranian citizens were killed, does not justify a direct military operation against Israel.