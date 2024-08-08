The apartment building of a Columbia University executive was targeted by antisemitic vandals on Thursday morning, the New York Post reported.

The incident occurred at the Brooklyn Heights building where Columbia chief operating officer Cas Holloway lives. Crickets were set loose in the building's lobby, a glass door was broken, and the outside walls were defaced with red graffiti.

The graffiti included the inverted red triangles,a symbol used by the Hamas terrorist organization to identify Israeli targets in propaganda videos.

In addition, posters with Holloway's name and photographed were placed on the walls, along with criticism of his handling of the anti-Israel protests that rocked the Columbia campus this past spring.

“Did you enjoy our present? Did it make you uncomfortable? What you felt was incomparable to the pain you made Columbia students feel when you signed off on their brutalization because they stood against the genocide of Palestinians,” the vandals wrote. “P.S. Even when the crickets are gone from your apartment, the memory will remain.”

Thursday's vandalism was reminiscent of another incident of antisemitic vandalism in Brooklyn that took place two months ago. In June, the Brooklyn Heights apartment building of Museum Director Anne Pasternak was vandalized. The vandals hung a sign that read 'Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist' and spray-painted an inverted red triangle, a Hamas symbol used to identify Israeli targets, on Pasternak's door along with other red graffiti.

The homes of Jewish members of the museum's board were also targeted that same night.

Last week, a suspect was arrested in connection to the vandalism of Pasternak's apartmenrt. Taylor Pelton, 28, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and criminal mischief as a hate crime. Pelton was seen on security footage with five other people vandalizing the home of the Brooklyn Museum director on June 12.

Last month, anti-Israel vandals also set crickets loose in a hotel in Washington DC, along with maggots. The Palestinian Youth Movement posted a video of the incident at the Watergate Hotel on its Instagram page. The video showed the insects on a table flanked by American and Israeli flags. An Israeli diplomatic delegation was staying at the hotel at the time ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before a joint session of Congress.