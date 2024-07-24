An anti-Israel organization claimed to have unleashed thousands of maggots and crickets at the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying during his visit to Washington DC.

The Palestinian Youth Movement posted a video of the incident at the Watergate Hotel on its Instagram page on Wednesday. The video showed the insects on a table flanked by American and Israeli flags.

"Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people," the group wrote on X.

According to reports and videos on social media, the anti-Israel activists also pulled fire alarms in the hotel for a half-hour.

Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday afternoon.