Rabbi Moshe Landa of Williamsburg instructed his congregation to pray for President Donald Trump during Sabbath services, deviating from traditional political neutrality in the Hasidic community.

He highlighted Trump's support for the Jewish community, including pardons for Jewish prisoners and the repeal of policies he deemed detrimental to traditional values.

Last Sabbath, Landa referenced the recent assassination attempt on Trump: "We all saw how the president narrowly escaped death when the bullet missed its target by mere millimeters."

He added, "The president has already repealed the Sodom-like and unnatural laws, and has worked to bring additional salvations. Now, during the Sabbath before the month of Adar, we remember how in the days of Purim, the salvation came through King Ahasuerus and Esther – and so we too will pray that the Almighty uses every possible messenger to bring redemption and salvation."