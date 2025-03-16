An anti-Elon Musk protestor painted a swastika on a Cybertruck that is owned by a Jewish man, the New York Post reported.

The incident occurred in the Prospect Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. The left-wing vandal became enraged at the site of the Tesla truck and double-parked in order to deface it by writing "Elon =" and drawing a swastika.

The truck's owner, Avi Ben Hamo, said, “I feel myself burning inside." He blocked the vandal's attempt to flee the scene by standing in front of the fleeing vehicle and demanded, “What are you doing?”

Ben Hamo called the police and the vandal fled on foot. When he returned to his car an hour and a half later, police and photographers from the Post were there and he was arrested.

Ben Hamo said, “People hating Elon Musk is one thing, but to do something like this is next level. I’m speechless. That’s just wrong. I don’t understand how someone thinks because I bought a car it gives them the authorization to do this.”

Tesla vehicles have been targeted in acts of violence by left-wing extremists in recent weeks in response to cuts to the funding of government programs by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In Seattle, four Tesla trucks were destroyed when they were set on fire.

Last week, Musk reposted a tweet on his X platform claiming that dictators Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin did not murder millions of people.

The post shared by Musk reads, "Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn't murder millions of people. Their public sector employees did."