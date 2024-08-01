A suspect has been arrested in connection with the antisemitic vandalism of the homes of the director of the Brooklyn Museum and other museum officials, the Associated Press reported.

Taylor Pelton, 28, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and criminal mischief as a hate crime, police stated.

Pelton was seen on security footage with five other people vandalizing the home of Brooklyn Museum Director Anne Pasternak on June 12.

The vandals hung a sign that read 'Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist' and spray-painted an inverted red triangle, a Hamas symbol used to identify Israeli targets, on Pasternak's door along with other red graffiti. Banners that read “Blood on your hands” and “white supremacist, funds genocide" were also hung at her home.

The homes of Jewish members of the museum's board were also targeted. The vandalism was committed at the start of the Jewish festival of Shavuot.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the vandalism at the time, writing on X: "This is not peaceful protest or free speech. This is a crime, and it's overt, unacceptable antisemitism," Adams stated. These actions will never be tolerated in New York City for any reason. I'm sorry to Anne Pasternak and members of@brooklynmuseum's board who woke up to hatred like this."