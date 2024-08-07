Protest outside the military court against the arrest of the soldiers

The military court in Beit Lid on Tuesday heard the case of the five reservists who are suspected of abusing a terrorist at the Sde Teiman base.

The prosecutor clarified at the hearing on the extension of the detention of the soldiers that, contrary to rumors, "the terrorist was not a company commander or a member of the Nukhba unit, but a Hamas police officer."

The representative of the prosecution noted that, contrary to the claims of the defense attorneys, the terrorist was not injured when he arrived at the Sde Teiman base.

The military prosecution requested that the detention of the five be extended until Sunday in order to carry out additional investigative activities.

The military court accepted the request of the military prosecution in its entirety and stated in its decision that "from the evidence, there is a reasonable suspicion that the acts were committed."

The court also stated that, since the previous hearing "evidence has been added that strengthens the suspicion against the five soldiers".

Protests broke out at the Sde Teiman base last week, after Military Police investigators raided the base where Hamas Nukhba terrorists are being held and detained eight IDF reservists suspected of abusing a detained terrorist.

The suspicions were reportedly based on medical findings in a hospital indicating the terrorist had suffered trauma to the buttocks while in custody. Three of the soldiers have since been released .

Physical clashes broke out at the scene between the officers and the reservists. During the arrests, several of the soldiers barricaded themselves in the base and refused to go into custody. The suspects are from Force 100, a special Military Police Corps unit for high-risk prison facilities.