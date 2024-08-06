Iranian officials quoted by The New York Times on Monday, including a member of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, confirmed that Russia has begun delivering advanced air defense and radar equipment to Iran, after officials in Tehran asked the Kremlin for the arms.

The comments followed a report in Iranian media that Iran has requested advanced air-defense systems from Russia as it prepares for a possible war with Israel.

The New York Times report came after top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Monday to meet with senior officials.

According to Iranian media, Shoigu, who in the past served as Russia’s Defense Minister, met with Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and with the commander of the Iranian armed forces, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri.

He also reportedly met with the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The report underscores the deepening of defense cooperation between Iran and Russia, which has mainly been seen during the war in Ukraine.

In July of 2022, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US had intelligence indicating that Russia is looking to Iran for UAVs.

Later it was reported that Iran had begun training Russians to use its drones, though it was also noted that Russia is experiencing “numerous failures” and technical glitches with the drones it purchased from Iran.

A subsequent US intelligence finding said that Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In August of last year, The Washington Post reported that Russia is preparing , with the help of Iran, to produce more than 6,000 attack drones by 2025.

Monday’s reports also come amid preparations for an Iranian retaliation against Israel for the eliminations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, as well as of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

On Sunday, an Israeli official told NBC News that Israel is bracing for a potential multiday attack by Iran and Hezbollah following the elimination of the two senior terrorists.

The official said Israel fears waves of missiles and drones could be fired over several days in response to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

“They’ll just try to wear us out,” the official told NBC.