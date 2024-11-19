Iranian support for Russia's military operations in Ukraine has prompted new British sanctions targeting key transportation entities.

The UK government announced on Monday that it has frozen assets of two major Iranian state enterprises: the national carrier Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL).

These measures were implemented after evidence emerged of Iran providing ballistic missiles to Russian forces, reported the Reuters news agency.

"Iran's attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable," declared British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who added, "We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia's illegal war in Ukraine."

The sanctions package includes additional restrictions on Iran Air's commercial flight operations between Iran and the United Kingdom, according to Reuters.

Furthermore, British authorities took action against a Russian vessel, the PORT OLYA-3, citing its involvement in ferrying military equipment to Russia.

In September, the governments of the UK, France, and Germany announced a series of new sanctions on the Iranian regime, following missile shipments from Tehran to Russia.

Among other things, the sanctions included restricting flights of the airline Iran Air to European countries, as well as personal sanctions on Iranian officials involved in approving and shipping the missiles to Russia.

The military ties between Russia and Iran were first reported in July of 2022, when US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US had intelligence indicating that Russia is looking to Iran for UAVs.

Later it was reported that Iran had begun training Russians to use its drones, though it was also noted that Russia is experiencing “numerous failures” and technical glitches with the drones it purchased from Iran.

A subsequent US intelligence finding said that Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.