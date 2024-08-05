Israel's defense echelon estimates that the Hezbollah terror group attempted on Sunday night to carry out a largescale attack against IDF forces on the Israel-Lebanon border, by launching three UAVs towards an IDF command center in the area.

The IAF successfully intercepted one of the explosive UAVs, but two others exploded near Ayelet Hashahar, causing moderate injuries to an officer and a soldier.

Hezbollah has attempted to harm this command center in the past, and it is estimated that the terror group is now using aerial photos to identify other targets and command centers around the Galilee.

The IDF also believes that the terror group is using photographs which it obtained with the aid of China, Russia, and Iran.

Throughout Monday morning, sirens sounded in a number of areas in the Galilee, and an explosive drone which crossed into Israel from Lebanon fell near Malkia.

A suspicious aerial target was identified off the coast of Nahariya and intercepted. No sirens were sounded, as per protocol.

חיסול חוליית מחבלים שהפעילה רחפן בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Early on Monday afternoon, five launches were identified nearing Zar'it in northern Israel. No one was injured. Sirens sounded in Rosh Hanikra as well, due to a number of launches from Lebanon which did not cross into Israel.

Earlier, the IDF identified a terror cell operating a drone near Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon. Shortly following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists.