Indictments have been filed against five terrorists from Judea and Samaria following an investigation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) that uncovered two terror cells operating under the direction of a Lebanese terror infrastructure.

According to the Shin Bet's findings, the suspects underwent shooting training, documented a settlement in preparation for an attack, and maintained contact with Lebanese operators through social media and gaming apps as part of preparations to carry out terror attacks against Israeli targets.

Among the detainees is Mohammad Sadeqa, a resident of Anza in Samaria, who was recruited for terrorism in Lebanon by Musa Abu Saif, known as "Jibril." After returning through Jordan, Sadeqa recruited Mahmad Khalil from Ramallah and Mahmad Barhamah from Anza. All three were arrested and interrogated by Shin Bet.

At the same time, Dia al-Din Hamad and Nasser Asida, residents of the village of Tel in Samaria, were arrested after it became clear that they were operated by the same Lebanese network.

Their interrogation revealed that they underwent shooting training, documented a Jewish settlement, and prepared to purchase weapons using designated funds.

According to the Shin Bet, the terror infrastructure was headed by Majahad Dahasha, a Lebanese resident linked to Hamas and Hezbollah. Dahasha and other operatives known as "Abu Ahmad" and "Abu Wahid" communicated with the terrorists in Judea and Samaria via social media and gaming apps.

The Shin Bet stated, "We will continue to act in order to thwart any attempt to advance terror activities against the State of Israel, its residents, and its citizens."