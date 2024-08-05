Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to pause efforts to achieve a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, efforts are paused until the US elections are held in November, and it becomes clear who the next US president will be.

In recent months, Minister Ron Dermer has held talks with the US government on the matter. Now, however Netanyahu has ordered a halt to the talks.

On Sunday night, other reports claimed that since US President Joe Biden announced that he will not run for re-election, Netanyahu does not take Biden seriously, believing him to be a "lame duck."

Several weeks ago, reports said that Biden would not allow a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia to take place prior to the November elections.