US Vice President Kamala Harris was on Sunday set to interview three top candidates - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro - at her Washington, D.C., residence ahead of a final decision on her running mate, Reuters reported.

Harris is expected to announce her choice as early as Monday, ahead of her first public appearance with the vice presidential nominee on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Harris campaign is also planning a social media announcement featuring the duo, officials familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.

The Vice President, according to the report, met Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday and is also meeting candidates virtually. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are the other candidates in contention for the job.

The candidates will be informed on Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they were picked, the sources said.

On Friday, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison announced that Harris has received enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States,” Harris said. “I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting period is closed. But already I’m happy to know that we have enough delegates to secure the nomination, and later this month, we will gather in Chicago, united as one party, where we’re going to have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together.”