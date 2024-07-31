US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first rally with her new vice presidential nominee next week in Philadelphia, sources said on Tuesday, according to a report in the Reuters news agency.

The location suggests Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has moved to the top of a short list of running mates, and that the Harris campaign had decided the state that Democrats won back from Republicans in 2020 is a must-win once again.

A campaign aide told Reuters on Tuesday not to read too much into the choice of the first city of a weeklong battleground state tour. The tour will take four days and cover multiple states, the aide said.

Harris is expected to announce the decision on her running mate as soon as Monday, ahead of the event on Tuesday of next week, the sources said.

The short list of candidates under consideration include Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, according to Reuters.