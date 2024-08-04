Former US Ambassador David Friedman took to social media on Sunday to criticize the way the Biden administration is contending with Iran's threat to attack Israel and shared what he would do instead.

According to Friedman "Biden/Harris are taking this approach: They are pleading with Iran not to attack, or to attack 'symbolically' only. In exchange, they promise that they will pressure Israel for 'concessions.'"

He continues to note that "so far, Iran’s response has been the back of its hand. It publicly proclaims (I think falsely) that it is ready for a regional war. And it is hardly frightened of a feckless American regime that has showered it with sanctions relief and other benefits. America has the chance to disabuse Iran of its overconfidence with the military assets it has brought to the region. Will it? We’ll see soon how this evolves."

He believes that Donald Trump's approach would be different and better. "Something like this: 'Please attack as you see fit. We’ve been looking for a reason to destroy your oil production facilities and set your finances back 30 years. Go for it.' It’s hard to see Iran taking this risk."

He added: "We’ll be talking about this for months, especially after this all plays out. But regardless of politics and policies, I am here in Israel and praying for better times and for the safety and security of all who live here."