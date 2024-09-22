The State Department on Saturday updated its travel advisory to Lebanon to urge US citizens “to depart Lebanon via commercial options while still available.”

“Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available. At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable. Please check flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. The US Embassy may not be able to assist US citizens who choose to remain,” the State Department said.

“If you choose to remain in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate further. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart those areas immediately,” it added.

“Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines, and the risk of armed conflict. Some areas, especially near the borders, have increased risk,” the statement warned.