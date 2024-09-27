Britain on Friday urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country right away, after Israel struck Hezbollah’s command center in Beirut.

“British nationals in Lebanon should leave now. You should take the next available flight. We are working to increase capacity and secure seats for British nationals to leave,” the British government said.

“British nationals in Lebanon should register your presence to receive the latest information,” it added.

Last Saturday, the US State Department updated its travel advisory to Lebanon to urge US citizens “to depart Lebanon via commercial options while still available.”

“Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available. At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable. Please check flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. The US Embassy may not be able to assist US citizens who choose to remain,” the State Department said.

“If you choose to remain in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate further. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart those areas immediately,” it added.

The State Department raised its travel advisory level to 4, the highest level, at the end of July, after Israel eliminated Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr.

