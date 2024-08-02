A funeral service was held on Friday at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque in Doha, Qatar, for Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated this week in Iran.

Haniyeh, seen as one of the terrorist group's most prominent leaders, lived a life of luxury in the Qatari capital, away from the people he ruled over. He was killed early Wednesday morning along with his terrorist bodyguard in northern Tehran where he was visiting for that country's presidential inauguration.

It was reported on Thursday that Haniyeh was killed by an explosive that had been planted in the room where he had been staying two months before the assassination.

According to Axios, Israeli intelligence learned which room Haniyeh stayed in during each of his visits to Tehran and planted an explosive that featured artificial intelligence technology. The device was then detonated remotely by alleged Mossad agents in Iran after they received word that Haniyeh was in the room.

The report also stated that the American government had not been informed of the assassination ahead of time.