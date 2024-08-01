IAF strikes Hezbollah launcher in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Thursday evening that, following the sirens that sounded at 9:44 p.m. in the western Galilee area, numerous projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the launches were carried out, the IDF said, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launcher from which the projectiles were launched in the area of Yater in southern Lebanon.

Moreover, IDF artillery fired to remove threats in the areas of Rmaych and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reacted for the first time to the elimination of his top military commander Fuad Shukr.

"We were not surprised and we will not be surprised by any price we paid for our support for the Gaza front. We stand before a great battle, things have passed the red line. We are in an open battle on all fronts, and it is entering a new stage," Nasrallah threatened.

The Hezbollah leader also mentioned the elimination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"The Israelis know what red lines they crossed. Do they think Iran will be silent about the elimination of Haniyeh on their soil? The enemy should wait for revenge for all the blood that was spilled. The escalation depends now on Israel's conduct and response,” said Nasrallah.