Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah reacted on Thursday for the first time to the elimination of his top military commander Fuad Shukr.

"We were not surprised and we will not be surprised by any price we paid for our support for the Gaza front. We stand before a great battle, things have passed the red line. We are in an open battle on all fronts, and it is entering a new stage," Nasrallah threatened.

He continued: "You laughed a bit, but you will cry a lot. You crossed red lines with your aggression. Haj Mohsen educated Hezbollah operatives who were killed in the war and wanted to die as a martyr like his men. The assassination of commanders does not affect the resistance and experience shows that it overcomes and gets stronger.

"We are rushing to fill the void that the martyrdom of one of our leaders left, and we have an amazing jihadist generation. The elimination of Fuad Shukr will increase our determination and will and will cause us to stick to our choice and continue in our path," the top terrorist claimed.

The Hezbollah leader also mentioned the elimination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. "The Israelis know what red lines they crossed. Do they think Iran will be silent about the elimination of Haniyeh on their soil? The enemy should wait for revenge for all the blood that was spilled. The escalation depends now on Israel's conduct and response.

He repeated the denial that his organization launched the missile that murdered 12 children on Saturday in Majdal Shams. "If we had made a mistake, we would have had the courage to admit it, but we have no connection to what happened," he said and blamed Israel for the situation. "Israel's retaliation was against a civilian building with families and children. This is aggression, not a military elimination."