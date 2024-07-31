Member of Knesset Zvi Sukkot addressed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday about his break-in into the Sde Teiman base on Monday and made it clear that he does not regret what he did.

In response to the criticism against him, Sukkot said to the committee: "I fully stand behind what I did. I did my job."

Sukkot entered the Sde Teiman base through a breach in the gate, after nine IDF reservists were arrested on suspicion of abusing a Nukhba terrorist.

After dozens of protesters entered the base through the same breach, Sukkot called on them to leave and not fight with the soldiers. "We don't have another army. This is an important demonstration, let's go outside and not fight with the soldiers,” said Sukkot.

ח"כ צבי סוכות נכנס לבסיס שדה תימן צילום: דוברות

The military court in Beit Lid accepted the request of the military prosecution and extended the detention of eight of the nine reservists until next Sunday.

The IDF spokesman stated that "in its decision, the court determined that evidence was presented to it that substantiates a reasonable suspicion that the injury to the detainee was caused by the soldiers."

To be noted that on Tuesday night the military court released the ninth reservist, who was arrested as part of the investigation, without restrictive conditions.

Brigadier General Yoram Knafo, admitted to the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, that the fact that the IDF police officers came to take the suspects for questioning while wearing hoods over their faces was a mistake.