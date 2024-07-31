The Military Court accepted the request of the Military Prosecutor and extended the apprehension of eight suspects until Sunday, August 4th, the IDF reported Wednesday.

In its decision, the court stated that evidence substantiates a "reasonable suspicion" that the harm to the detainee occurred at the hands of the suspects.

The decision also states that “it is forbidden to harm detainees unnecessarily, no matter how serious their crimes may be, this is what the law requires and this is what the IDF values ​​require.”

On Monday, masked Military Police investigators raided the Sde Teiman Camp where Hamas Nukhba terrorists are being held, and detained eight IDF reservists suspected of abusing a detained terrorist.

The suspicions were reportedly based on medical findings in a hospital indicating the terrorist had suffered trauma to the buttocks while in custody.

Physical clashes broke out at the scene between the MPs and the reservists. During the arrests, several of the soldiers barricaded themselves in the base and refused to go into custody. The suspects are from Force 100, a special Military Police Corps unit for high-risk prison facilities.