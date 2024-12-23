Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed for the first time this evening (Monday) that Israel eliminated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Katz participated this evening (Monday) in a special event for local security officers to thank them for their extraordinary bravery and activity in the war. During his remarks, the minister warned the Houthi rebels in Yemen that their continued attacks on Israel would result in their meeting the same fate as the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations.

"In these days, when the Houthi terror organization is firing missiles at Israel, I want to convey a clear message to them: We have defeated Hamas, we have defeated Hezbollah, we have blinded the defense systems in Iran, and damaged their missile production systems. We have overthrown the Assad regime in Syria, we have dealt heavy blows to the ‘axis of evil,’ and we will also severely strike the Houthi terror organization in Yemen, which is now the last one standing,” Katz said.

“We will strike [the Houthis’] strategic infrastructure and decapitate its leaders. Just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah, in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do in Hodeidah and Sanaa," he added, referencing the elimination of the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Prior to Katz's remarks this evening, Israel had not claimed responsibility for the assassination of Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, which occurred in Tehran on July 31 while he was attending the inauguration of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.