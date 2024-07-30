In light of the IDF's declaration that it will soon ban donated gear for soldiers, IDF soldiers have started an online petition protesting the decision.

“IDF soldiers on all fronts were recently astounded to discover that our desire to win the war against our cruel enemies may result in severe punishment if we use donated equipment, according to the Chief of Ground Forces, Major General Tamir Yadai. Shame!” the soldiers wrote.

“While there is a measure of reason in his apprehension about the risks posed by donated equipment that may not be up to IDF standards, there is a solution. Give the IDF soldiers proper and advanced equipment for combat that will preserve their lives and enable them to win the war.”

They also noted that the donations came because of the IDFs own failings. “In this war, 350,000 reserve soldiers were mobilized to the various fronts, exceeding 100% of the expected reservist turnout. The IDF was not prepared to equip these reserve soldiers. In its place, donors, particularly overseas donors, sought to assist those forces by sending equipment that would save the lives of those reservists who were not receiving adequate equipment from the army.”

The lack of equipment drove soldiers, particularly commanders, to try and protect their troops. “Instead of embracing the donors, and utilizing them to reduce the unbelievable gaps, the army decided to continue to provide worn and outdated equipment, endangering the lives of the soldiers. There are too many examples to properly list of how the equipment provided was insufficient or unsuitable. Reserve commanders, guided by their real-life experience, made unprecedented appeals for donations to enable the purchase of the equipment or by accepting donated equipment. These measures have caused and are causing victory over the enemy and the preservation of the lives of our holy soldiers.”

The soldiers note that equipment from outside the IDF is hardly unique to this war. “The phenomenon of donations is not foreign to the IDF. It repeats itself in every military operation against our enemies. The donations raise the morale of the soldiers. They come in the form of food, drinks, cigarettes, toiletries, and sometimes in auxiliary situational comfort supplies like air conditioners, coolers, tents, gazebos, and heaters for the winter.”

Some of what is missing, though is far more urgently needed to fight a war. “This is life-saving equipment, without which the lives of many regular and reserve soldiers would have been negligently compromised. Soldiers’ group chats are full of mentions of the lack of bulletproof vests, helmets, body armor, ballistic shields, Kevlar vests, tactical helmets, M5 sights, night vision goggles, drones, special batteries for military equipment and flashlights, GP cameras, safety glasses, generators, compressors, tools, headlamps, and the list goes on and on.”

Part of the petition accuses the leadership of being disconnected from the troops: “The IDF is obligated to provide its soldiers with the most advanced equipment in order to preserve the lives of the soldiers and in order to be able to win the war. Delivery of obsolete equipment or Unsuitable equipment for war is criminal negligence on the part of the IDF, while its leaders are photographed on various television channels wearing the most advanced equipment which has never been used even once. The soldiers' duty is to safeguard their lives when they go into battle and give their lives for the homeland, even if it means receiving the equipment from donors.”

“The terrorizing of the soldiers by a negligent and criminal general, the last time he fired his weapon in a homeland defense operation being decades ago, is a disgrace to the IDF leadership. The Chief of Staff and the generals who send the regular and reserve soldiers into war should know that the blood of the soldiers who do not receive proper equipment is on their hands. You have already failed to protect the citizens of Israel. You will not escape the consequences of the criminal negligence inherent in the lack of proper equipment in the commission of inquiry that will be established. Correct it now - or at least do not interfere with our victory.”

The IDF has repeatedly commented in response to media inquiries about the lack of gear and the policy regarding donations, saying that all soldiers receive everything they need for their assignments and that there are no shortages of any kind.