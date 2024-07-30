Judo's governing body will investigate why Algeria's Messaoud Redouane Dris failed the weigh-in for his under-73kg bout with Israel's Tohar Butbul at the Paris Olympics, saying athletes can become "victims of broader political disputes", Reuters reported on Monday.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) said Dris arrived for the weight control session on Sunday 10 minutes before the deadline and was found to be 400 grams over the allowed limit to compete on Monday.

The head of Israel's Olympic Committee Yael Arad branded the incident a "disgrace" and called for the North African delegation to be punished. Algerian media and the delegation sponsor hailed Dris, while Butbul sent out a message of peace.

"Following the Olympic Games, a full review and investigation of the situation will be conducted and further action will be taken if needed," the IJF said in the statement on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

"We believe that sport should remain a realm of integrity and fairness, free from the influences of international conflicts. Unfortunately, athletes often become victims of broader political disputes which are against the values of sport," it said.

The Algerian Olympic delegation declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

However, Algerian newspaper al Nahar hailed the judoka for "smartly avoiding meeting Israeli opponent by failing to make the weight".

Athletes from countries which do not recognize Israel often avoid Israelis at international competitions. In 2021, Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine forfeited his place in the Tokyo Olympics after being told he would have to face Butbul.

The IJF later banned Nourine and his coach from participating in any activities or competitions for ten years.

Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool then did not show up to face Butbul in their round of 32 bout despite weighing in earlier.

The most famous incident in recent years of an attempt to avoid a match up with Israelis was that of Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who was forced to throw a match against Israelis, even after the IJF and Iran reached an agreement which stipulates that Iran will no longer boycott competitions against Israelis.