Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik was awarded a bronze medal on Thursday after defeating the Swiss Daniel Eich.

Paltchik is the first Israeli to medal in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and will be granted a prize of half a million shekel by the Sports Ministry.

This will be his second time on the podium after he did so in 2020 with his team in the group competition.

The victory is also exciting for Peter's coach, Oren Smadja, who lost his son in battle in Gaza just over a month ago.

President Isaac Herzog congratulated the athlete, writing: "Peter Paltchik, you are a national pride! We are excited with you and with Oren Smadja, your amazing coach."