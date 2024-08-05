Swiss revenge? Swiss French-language newspaper Le Martin reported on Sunday that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is absurdly looking into social media posts published by judo bronze medalist Peter Paltchik that support the war against Hamas.

According to the report, which was only published in Switzerland, the home country of Daniel Eich, who lost the medal to Paltchik, the IOC may open an investigation into the athlete.

Paltchik's posts, which he has since deleted, are connected to a message he wrote on an artillery shell as well as praises for IDF soldiers in the war against Hamas.

Chairwoman of the Israeli Olympic Committee and 1992 Olympic silver medalist Yael Arad commented: "It's not against a country. It's not against a people, it's against a terrorist organization."

The IOC told the Swiss newspaper that it is "in contact" with the Israeli Olympic Committee regarding a "sensitive issue."