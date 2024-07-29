Algerian judoka Redouane Messaoud Dris was disqualified from the men's under-73kg judo event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, after failing the weigh-in a day before he was scheduled to face Israel's Tohar Butbul, organizers said, according to Reuters.

"Redouane Messaoud Driss has been disqualified ... Dris, entered in the men's -73 kg event, failed the weigh-in. Therefore his opponent Tohar Butbul will win the scheduled contest by walkover," Games organizers said in a statement.

The decision was issued by the International Judo Federation (IJF) technical delegate.

"Tohar’s competitor has removed himself from the competition," the Israeli Olympic Committee said in a statement.

"The Israeli delegation will continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, we believe this kind of behavior has no place in the world of sport."

The Algerian judo federation would not immediately comment.

Athletes from countries which do not recognize Israel often avoid Israelis at international competitions. In 2021, Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine forfeited his place in the Tokyo Olympics after being told he would have to face Butbul.

The IJF later banned Nourine and his coach from participating in any activities or competitions for ten years.

In 2021, Algerian Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in order to avoid a potential fight against Butbul in the second round. He was then handed a 10-year ban by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool then did not show up to face Butbul in their round of 32 bout despite weighing in earlier.

The most famous incident in recent years of an attempt to avoid a match up with Israelis was that of Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who was forced to throw a match against Israelis, even after the IJF and Iran reached an agreement which stipulates that Iran will no longer boycott competitions against Israelis.