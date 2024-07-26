The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held a nighttime exercise on Thursday in the hills of Samaria, with dog handlers and drone operators.

The exercise simulated finding missing persons in deep brush, as well as a search and capture of hostile elements and their apprehension by dogs and drones in the darkness.

Due to the proliferation of rocket and drone attacks that have succeeded in penetrating the country from the Houthis and Hezbollah, and in the wake of another earthquake that struck Israel this week, the IDU has been working to improve its search and rescue department, so as to provide a response in the event of a building collapse that could leave victims trapped under the rubble.

For this purpose, training has been intensified, and meetings have been held with police stations in the northern regions, including a special assessment with the Haifa police.