A 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday evening at 11:15 p.m. (Israel time) in the Dead Sea region, the Geological Survey of Israel said.

Residents reported that the earthquake was felt in Dimona, the Dead Sea and Ma'ale Adumim. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

This past March, an earthquake measuring 3.4 was felt east of Hadera . No injuries or damages were reported. The Geological Survey of Israel explained at the time that it was a weak earthquake, and noted that there is no fear of further quakes.

A week earlier, residents in northern and central Israel reported that they felt an earthquake. The Geological Survey of Israel stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.8 and a depth of about 17 km.

Reports were received from, among others, Tiberias, the Jordan Valley, Karmiel and Haifa, as well as from the Hadera area, Modi'in, Hod Sharon and Rehovot. No damage was reported.