An unprecedented bill has been submitted to the US Congress, proposing the imposition of sanctions and the enforcement of an arms embargo against Israel.

The initiative is led by Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, known for her extreme and anti-Israel positions. Tlaib is joined by 22 additional Democratic lawmakers.

This is the first time such a proposal has been submitted to Congress, indicating a certain shift in the political discourse surrounding Israel in Washington. At the same time, the BDS movement emphasized the symbolic importance of the move, claiming that the very introduction of the bill shows that sanctions against Israel have become a legitimate part of public debate in the US.

Despite its potential to spark political controversy, the bill’s chances of advancing in Congress are considered very low, given the traditional bipartisan support for Israel.

The Israeli organization “Ad Kan” appealed to the Foreign Minister and the Interior Minister, requesting that the members of Congress who signed the proposal be barred from entering Israel. The organization stressed that it continues to monitor and report on developments in the matter.