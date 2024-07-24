This week, the 228th Reserve Brigade of the IDF's Northern Command completed a brigade-level exercise led by the Ground Forces Training Center.

The troops practiced combat scenarios in Lebanon, including movement in thicketed terrain and advancing along mountainous routes. They also practiced the activation of fire, evacuating wounded soldiers under fire, and logistical and communications support from headquarters.

"This is the second deployment of the 228th Brigade along the northern border since the start of the war," the IDF noted. "The unit continues to be a significant part of the IDF's defensive and offensive operations along the western part of the border with Lebanon."

In May, the IDF's reserve battalions from the 6th Brigade of the IDF's Northern Command participated in a brigade-level exercise in the Western Galilee, led by the Ground Forces Training Center.

In the exercise simulating warfare in Lebanon, infantry, armored and engineering forces alongside logistics and communication support personnel, practiced operational cooperation in rugged and complex terrains using camouflage and combat techniques.

credit: דובר צה"ל

