פעילות כוחות צה"ל ביו"ש צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Nahal Brigade's soldiers have completed their mission in Judea and Samaria after conducting counterterrorism activities in the region over the past three months.

The Nahal Brigade is currently preparing for additional missions in the Gaza Strip as part of the 162nd Division, ahead of expanded efforts in the area.

During their counterterrorism activities in the region, the soldiers apprehended over 100 wanted individuals, conducted extensive searches in the area during which they located and confiscated dozens of weapons, and eliminated several terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops and to Israeli civilians.