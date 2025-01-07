The IDF cleared for publication that Major Dvir Zion Revah, aged 28, from Jerusalem, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Revah served as a Company Commander in the 932 Battalion, Nahal Brigade.

He fell together with his deputy, Captain Eitan Israel Shiknazi. Two other soldiers were severely wounded in the same battle.

He will be laid to rest at 12:30 p.m. local time at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.

On Monday, the IDF cleared for publication that Captain Eitan Israel Shiknazi, 24, fell in battle in Gaza.

Shiknazi was married to Hallel and graduated from the Bnei David pre-military academy.

He was a resident of the Binyamin region town of Eli, and the tenth soldier from the town to fall since the start of the war.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz mourned: "Eitan, deputy company commander, graduate of the Egoz Unit, fought heroically and led his soldiers in the Nahal Brigade on their way to destroy the enemy, until he fell in battle."

"He was raised and educated with self-sacrifice and the love of the nation and the Land, and that is how he lived - and how he fell. At this difficult hour, we embrace his dear wife Hallel, his parents, and his entire family. The entire nation of Israel is with you."