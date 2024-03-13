Residents of northern Israel reported feeling an earthquake early Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the quake, sirens sounded in a number of locations in the Jordan Valley.

At this stage, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

Residents of the affected areas are requested to report to the local authorities if they discover damage or danger due to the earthquake.

According to the Israel Geological Survey, "At 12:50p.m. (Israel time), an earthquake occurred which was felt in the Hula Valley-Kinneret region. Initial estimates for the magnitude: 3.8."