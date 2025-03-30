A joint team of experts from the IDF and the Israeli Ministry of Defense landed in Bangkok this morning (Sunday) following the earthquake that occurred last Friday in South Asia.

The team consists of engineering and civil affairs officers from the National Rescue Unit of the IDF Home Front Command and is coordinated by the International Cooperation Unit.

Upon its arrival, the team began its mission by conducting a situational assessment and sharing technological expertise with the Thai authorities.

The strong earthquake struck 10 kilometers underground near Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar. The 7.7 magnitude quake was the strongest in the world since the deadly quake that hit Turkey and Syria in 2023 and the strongest to hit Myanmar in over 100 years.

In Bangkok, approximately 1,000 km from the epicenter, a 33-story skyscraper that was under construction collapsed.

