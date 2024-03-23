An earthquake measuring 3.4 was felt Saturday evening east of Hadera in northern Israel.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The Israel Geological Survey said that the movement was a weak earthquake, and that there is no concern of additional earthquakes.

The Saturday night quake marks Israel's second in two weeks.

The previous quake, which was felt in the Jordan Valley, measured at a depth of 17 kilometers, and a magnitude of 3.8. The quake was felt, among other places, in Tiberias, the Jordan Valley, Karmiel, Haifa, Modi'in, Hod Hasharon, Rehovot, and near Hadera. No damage was reported.