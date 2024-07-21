Former President Donald Trump, told CNN, a short while after Sunday’s announcement, that he thinks it will be easier to defeat Harris than Biden.

Trump was asked whether he was surprised by Biden's decision, to which he replied that "he should never have been there in the first place."

“He should have stayed in his basement," Trump said.

In a fundraising email, Trump’s campaign said that Biden “quit the race in complete disgrace," NBC News reported.

Donald Trump Jr. attacked Vice President Kamala Harris, after President Joe Biden endorsed her for the Democratic nomination after stepping down from his presidential run, as being “even more liberal and less competent” than Biden, reports CNN.

“Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!” Trump Jr. said.