The IDF and ISA eliminated Hamas terrorist Nemer Hamida, who carried out a terror attack in which numerous IDF soldiers were killed

In a joint IDF and ISA operational activity, the IAF struck and eliminated approximately 20 Hamas terrorists from the Al-Shati Battalion. Those killed include the terrorist who killed IDF soldier Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat, and Hamas terrorist Nemer Hamida.

Over the past few years, Hamida served as a part of the Ramallah committee in Hamas' "West Bank Headquarters" and was involved in carrying out the shooting attack in Ein Yabrud in October 2003, in which three IDF soldiers, Sergeant Elad Polack, Sergeant Roy Yaakov Solomon, and Staff Sergeant Erez Idan were killed.

"The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have fallen and will continue to support them," an IDF statement read.

Terrorist Ezz Aldeen Akila, a senior operative of the Shahada al-Aqsa terror organization was eliminated. Akila promoted terror attacks against IDF troops throughout the war.