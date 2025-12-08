A senior Egyptian official stated Sunday evening that the joint declaration issued by eight Arab and Islamic states supporting the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was the result of a coordinated diplomatic initiative led by Egypt.

The declaration was formulated following the visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to Qatar and after a series of consultations he held on the matter.

According to the official, Egypt and Qatar - the primary mediators of the ceasefire agreement - have expressed growing concern in recent days over the potential collapse of the American plan, citing Israeli measures such as opening the Rafah crossing in only one direction and delaying the full withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip.

The official added that the timing of the declaration was not coincidental, as it precedes the anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He warned that this meeting could lead to changes or a new interpretation of the agreement’s clauses - a move that might contradict the understandings reached at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit in October.

The official emphasized that the purpose of the joint declaration is “to block the path to new American-Israeli understandings that could reshape the second phase of the agreement, contrary to the understandings achieved through Egyptian and Qatari mediation.”