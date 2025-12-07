Members of Kibbutz Be'eri voted Sunday in favor of demolishing all the homes that were damaged in the deadly October 7th massacre, except for one house.

In a decision passed by a majority of 196 to 146 votes, it was decided to demolish approximately 100 homes affected by the attack and rebuild them. The alternative discussed was to preserve the homes and turn them into a memorial site.

The discussion surrounding the future of the buildings in the kibbutz sparked deep emotional controversy among the members. Among the reasons for demolition were the difficulty of returning to a place so strongly associated with trauma, and the ongoing violation of privacy due to high visitor traffic in the area. The decision also includes the construction of a memorial center outside the borders of the kibbutz.

Kibbutz resident Avida Becher addressed the decision on Kan Reshet Bet, saying: "The real issue is whether Kibbutz Be'eri is responsible for the national memory of the State of Israel. If it is, then it is clear that it should be preserved. The answer is apparently no. Be'eri is not responsible for Israel's national memory. Israel should establish the next Yad Vashem in the Gaza Envelope, not necessarily within the settlement."

Becher added: "In the end, we want to create revival, life, and raise children there." He said: "We will not let anyone tell the story of Be'eri. It's already happening. Everyone tells their own story. Between us, the State doesn't want to preserve it. The name 'Iron Swords' has already been changed, right?"