Three rockets were fired Tuesday afternoon from Gaza towards the Israeli city of Sderot in southern Israel.

It is the first rocket fire from Gaza since Israel attempted to eliminate Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif on Friday night.

One of the rockets was intercepted, while the other two fell in open areas outside the city. First responders treated one individual who suffered light injuries while running for shelter.

No damage to property was reported.

The sirens sounded as Sderot's children ended a morning of summer camp and left their camps for the trip home. Staff brought the children back into their school campuses, and led them to safe areas.

Israel does not yet have confirmation that Deif was killed in the attack, but Hamas has confirmed - as has Israel - that his deputy, Khan Yunis Brigade Commander Rafaa Salama, was eliminated, as were his and Deif's bodyguards.

Senior security officials told Israel's political echelon that Deif was certainly struck in the attack, "but we need to wait for final confirmation," something which they noted "can take time."