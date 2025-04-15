Hamas claims contact lost with captors of hostage Edan Alexander

Journalist Trey Yingst has reported that the Hamas group holding US citizen Edan Alexander lost contact with the terror group's central commanders.

"Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida says that contact with the group holding American citizen Edan Alexander was lost following an Israeli airstrike," Yingst tweeted.

He noted that "no additional evidence or information was provided" for the claim adding, "In the past, Hamas has lied about the conditions of hostages they kidnapped."