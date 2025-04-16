Senior aid to Hamas' Gaza Brigade Commander eliminated

The IDF and ISA eliminated the senior aide of the Hamas Gaza Brigade Commander, a Nukhba terrorist involved in the 2014 terror attack during Operation "Protective Edge" in 2014, in which five IDF soldiers were killed.

A few days ago, in a joint IDF and ISA activity in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF struck and eliminated Mahmud Ibrahim Hasan Abu Hisirah, a Hamas terrorist in the Gaza brigade.

In recent years, Abu Hisirah served as the personal aide and right-hand man of the senior Hamas member, Izz al-Din Haddad, Hamas' Gaza Brigade commander. He was active in this role throughout the war and during the preparations for the October 7th massacre.

The Nukhba terrorist participated in the infiltration incident on July 28, 2014, during Operation "Protective Edge". In that infiltration incident, Nukhba terrorists infiltrated into Israel via a terror tunnel toward a guard post in the Nahal Oz area, injured an IDF soldier, and killed five additional IDF soldiers - Sergeant Daniel Kedmi, Sergeant Barkai Ishai Shor, Sergeant Erez Sagi, Sergeant Dor Deri, and Sergeant Nadav Raymond.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to locate and eliminate terrorists in order to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians.