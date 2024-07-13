An Israeli journalist during a Saturday night press conference surprised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with question regarding the attempted elimination of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif.

Journalist Adi Cohen of i24 NEWS asked, "Does the decision not to notify the Americans before the operation express concern of opposition to the act?"

Quickly getting over his shock and surprise at the question, Netanyahu responded, "No, I have to tell you, I don't understand it that way."

"When we conduct such eliminations - first of all, the Americans know this is our policy - and by the way, it is also their policy. But - why should we risk that something leaks out?

"Let's say something leaks out. So Mohammed Deif and his deputy, the moment this leaks out, they go underground or to a protected space, and the opportunity disappears."

He concluded, "We act due to this reason. We update our American friends when it is necessary, and when it's not necessary, we don't do that."