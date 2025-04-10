Palestinian-American billionaire Bashar Masri, who is being sued by families of the victims of the October 7 massacre who accuse him of knowingly providing substantial assistance to Hamas’s terror infrastructure in Gaza, has resigned from his on Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government's dean’s council, the New York Post reported.

A spokesperson for the Kennedy school stated, “Mr. Masri has resigned from the Dean’s Council. The lawsuit raises serious allegations that should be vetted and addressed through the legal process."

The lawsuit that was filed earlier this week alleges that Masri, the Chairman of the Palestine Development and Investment Company (PADICO) and Massar International, knowingly worked with Hamas for many years despite the group’s designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the US government since 1997. Masri is a naturalized American citizen with significant business ties to global corporations such as Apple and Nvidia, and he also sits on the board of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Through civil litigation under the Anti-Terrorism Act, American families of the victims of the October 7th attacks hope to hold Masri and the corporations he used to allegedly work with Hamas accountable for their contribution to the massacre.

The complaint states that international and US taxpayer-funded programs—intended for economic development—were diverted and exploited to support Hamas’s terror infrastructure. The Gaza Industrial Estate (GIE), one of the key Masri-controlled sites implicated in this lawsuit, was originally funded as a USAID initiative to promote economic growth in the region. However, the complaint states that there is evidence that while the GIE housed legitimate businesses, it also became a crucial Hamas operations hub, with its underground attack tunnels even burrowed under the border with Israel to allow Hamas to attack a nearby kibbutz and seize hostages.

The newly filed lawsuit alleges that Masri and his companies knowingly worked with Hamas to help support the terrorist organization’s attack tunnel infrastructure, supplying them with reliable electricity.

According to the accusations in the new lawsuit, through a series of companies operating in the disputed territories, Masri allegedly controlled two luxury hotels and the leading industrial zone in Gaza – the Gaza Industrial Estate (GIE) – which was established in 1997 with funding by USAID. All three facilities allegedly facilitated the construction of tunnels used by Hamas in terrorist operations on and after October 7th, including rocket fire on Israeli cities.

The complaint alleges that on May 25, 2022, Masri personally presided over the signing of a joint venture agreement with Hamas to rebuild parts of the GIE. Hamas’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Abdel Fattah Zrai’, who was also involved in the Manufacturing Department of Hamas’s terror apparatus, represented Hamas at the signing ceremony.

Last month, Israeli journalist Ben Caspit reported that Masi served as a 'secret advisor' to President Trump’s hostage envoy, Adam Bohler.

According to the report, Masri had made his personal plane available to Bohler for several months. The plane is used by Bohler for flights to Doha, Cairo, and other cities in the Middle East, as part of the negotiations for the release of hostages and also other diplomatic efforts.