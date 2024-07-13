Six people were injured Saturday in a missile barrage on Kiryat Shmona and nearby areas.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and IDF forces evacuated to Ziv Medical Center one person who was moderately injured, four who were lightly injured, and one who suffered shock.

Following the barrage, a fire broke out in an open area of the city. Six firefighting teams worked at the scene to stop the fire's spread towards homes. The teams are still working to achieve control of the event and extinguish the flames.

Last week, during a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, several rockets hit the city of Kiryat Shmona, with one of them directly hitting a building and causing a fire.

Two rockets also exploded in open areas in the vicinity of Shlomi.

As a result of the projectile attack toward Kiryat Shmona, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured and were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified, said the statement.