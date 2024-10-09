A man and woman in their 40s were murdered Wednesday afternoon when a rocket launched from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona struck them.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reports initially said that a man and woman were critically injured and unconscious. A few minutes later, their deaths were declared.

The IDF reported that following air raid sirens in the area, 20 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel, and hits were identified.

Five firefighting teams are working to extinguish blazes in a number of buildings, following missile strikes from Lebanon. The firefighters are working at the scenes to gain control of the flames and search for victims.

MDA EMT Aviad Hertz said: "Immediately upon receiving reports that people were injured in the strike, we sent large forces to the sites from which reports had been received. At one of the scenes, we saw a man and a woman, aged about 40, who were unconscious and injured by shrapnel. We conducted medical examinations but their injuries were critical and we were forced to declare their deaths at the scene."

Shortly prior to the strike on Kiryat Shmona, five people were injured following the missile barrage launched towards the Haifa Bay area.

Among those injured by shrapnel are a 16-year-old boy in moderate condition and four people around age 45 who suffered light injuries. A motorcycle rider, age 36, suffered light injuries after he collided with a vehicle during the siren.

The barrage towards Haifa included approximately 40 launches. One of the launches fell in the Kiryat Bialik cemetery, causing a power outage in some areas of the city.